NDP Kenora-Rainy River candidate Glen Archer is apologizing after a controversial social media post he made in March 2015 about the Liberal government and Premier Kathleen Wynn.

Archer posted a controversial social media post on Facebook saying that the Premier 'should be in prison.' (Ontario Liberal Party )

The Ontario Liberal Party released a written statement on Friday saying that the NDP leader, Andrea Horwath's silence on "issues among her own candidates is becoming a pattern" as she has refused to address controversy surrounding NDP candidate Paul Miller and Monique Taylor.

On Friday, Archer released a statement of apology regarding the 2015 social media post.

"I apologize unreservedly for the language I used in a 2015 social media post being circulated by the Liberal Party this morning. I removed this post some time ago. After years of Liberals ignoring northwest Ontarians, my frustrations spilled over and I should have used more appropriate words."

Archer's 2015 social media post stated that the Premier "should be in prison" as she is blowing taxpayer's money and putting it into "the pockets of her friends."