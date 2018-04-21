A group of people from the Township of Gillies, about 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ont., are looking for people with roots to the community to share their personal family stories for a community history book to commemorate the township's upcoming 100th anniversary.

"We are looking for stories from families that have roots from the pioneer families and we're also looking for stories from people who have just recently come into the township in the last five to ten years," Peggy Blekkenhorst said in an interview on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning.

Does your family have roots in Gillies? Maybe you've lived there long ago? In celebration of the townships 100th anniversary, Peggy Blekkenhorst and Gary Parker are working on the project 8:07

Blakkenhorst is part of a committee working on the creation of the history book to mark the community's 100 year milestone in 2020. She said while they are still seeking personal stories, much of the research for the book has already been done.

"It was the vision of the reeve of the township, 10 years ago, that a history book should be developed," Blekkenhorst explained, "[so] money was secured and summer students were hired for a couple of years and they did a lot of interviewing of some of the original homesteaders ... so we have a rich resource of interviews."

Blekkenhorst said her own grandparents arrived in Thunder Bay from Ukraine in 1906, but moved out to the Township of Gillies in 1923 to purchase a working farm.

The immigration wave of the 1900's

Many people immigrated to the area in the early 1900s, including his own relatives, said Gary Parker, another member of the committee.

Parker's grandfather moved to northwestern Ontario from Indiana with the prospect of owning his own land. He said he's sure that others will also have family stories to share.

"If they know their families lived in Gillies and they remember some stories their grandparents told them ... that's what we're looking for," Parker said.

"As well as family histories, we want to include histories about the township itself, the schools, the churches, the businesses, weather events ... if you've got a story about some of these stuff, you might have a story to tell."

A group of people from the Township of Gillies are searching for anyone with connections to the community to write stories of their family history for a book to commemorate the township's 100th anniversary in 2020. (Township of Gillies / Facebook)

He said they are also particularly looking for stories about the experiences of early women settlers, as many of them were left to take care of farms and families on their own while their husbands were off working in bush camps.

Seeking stories

Members of the History Book Group are also hoping to track down relatives of some of the people who were interviewed for the project several years ago but have since passed away, said Blekkenhorst. She said they hope that relatives will be able to write stories from the interviews, adding a personal touch.

"We would love to have the family members come forward and take those interviews and write them into a story because a family member can give that story character," Blekkenhorst said.

She said a list featuring some names of original homesteaders whose relatives they are trying to track down have been posted on the the Township of Gillies 100th Anniversary History Book Facebook page.

A pamphlet with tips on how to write your family history is available at the Gillies Township Office, and anyone interested in getting involved with the history book project is encouraged to check out the official Township of Gillies website for details.