Thunder Bay kindergarteners send artwork to Gifu

A group of kindergarten students is sending a special delivery to one of Thunder Bay's sister cities.

Students in the year two kindergarten class at Thunder Bay's St. Paul School have been working on various art projects since January. Some of that artwork will now be sent to a kindergarten class at Kaguya School in Gifu, Japan, teacher Laura Sutton said.

"A friend of mine approached me who sits on the sister cities committee," Sutton said. "We have a bit of a connection, because we both have Japanese backgrounds, and asked if I would be interested in doing this."

The students have put together various types of artwork, Sutton said; they were on display during a lunch-hour art show on Friday.

"Recently, we've worked on self-portraits," Sutton said. "We've also done things where they've drawn snowflakes and painted over them. They've created mosaics."

"They've also put a lot of work into a superhero project," she said. "They got to create their own superhero; they drew it first, they created a logo for their superhero, they made a mask."

L-R St. Paul School kindergarten class members Willow Hamilton, Eija Oinonen and Khloe Hanson with some of the artwork their class has produced for an art exchange with Gifu, Japan's Kaguya School. (CBC News)

The artwork was also a way for the students to learn about Japan, Sutton said.

"We spent some time ... showing them just the map, to start with, to give them an idea of how far Japan actually is from us," she said. "We looked at books, and gave them a little bit of an idea how things are the same, and different."

Coupling the lessons with art projects worked well with her class, Sutton said.

"Children are different, and the new kindergarten program focuses on the interest of the children, and where their strengths are," she said. "This group just really loves art, and this is kind of something that drew them right into learning."

Now, the artwork will be shipped off to Gifu, although details of the shipment are still being worked out.

"It's kind of dependent on what we can fit into a box, and what it will cost us to ship," Sutton said.

St. Paul School, however, has already received some artwork from Kaguya School, which is on display.

Likewise, Kaguya will put the St. Paul students' artwork on display when it arrives, Sutton said.