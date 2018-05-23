Geraldton man charged after OPP finds stolen firearms in garbage bag

A 48-year-old man from Geraldton, Ont. has been charged and arrested after Ontario Provincial Police officers found him carrying a bag with a gun pointing out.

Police said they were on general patrol on Tuesday night when they saw a man who is known to police travelling down Second Avenue SW in Geraldton.

According to Wednesday's statement, police saw a barrel of a gun pointing out of the black garbage bag he was carrying.

An investigation revealed that the firearm had been stolen from a motor vehicle in a nearby area.

Once arrested, police said they also found two concealed knives on the 48-year-old man.

He was charged with multiple offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and break and enter of a motor vehicle.