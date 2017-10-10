A 39-year-old Geraldton, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle left the road, drove across the municipal office lawn and crashed into a decorative boulder on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred just before 7 p.m., according to a written release issued by Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said the vehicle had been travelling northbound on Main Street in Geraldton, which is about 250 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, when it drifted into the oncoming lane, travelled down an embankment and into a ditch and then on to the lawn of the Greenstone municipal office.

Greenstone is the amalgamated municipality consisting of Geraldton, Longlac, Nakina and several other small communities.

The vehicle stopped after colliding with the boulder, which is a located a few metres from a children's playground, police said.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all responded to the crash. The male driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A small bag of white powder, consistent with cocaine, was found at the scene, according to the OPP.

The driver has been charged with driving while impaired by drug, dangerous driving and possession of cocaine.

He's due in court in Geraldton on December 14.