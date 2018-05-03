Two Geraldton men have been charged after a police investigation into drug trafficking in the northwestern Ontario community.

OPP said officers executed a search warrant at a Geraldton residence on May 2, and seized a quantity of crystal meth and marijuana.

A 28-year-old Geraldton man faces a number of drug possession and trafficking charges. He's next due in Geraldton court on May 17.

A 46-year-old Geraldton man has been charged with drug possession, and will appear in court on June 21.