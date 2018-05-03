OPP arrest 18-year-old man over Geraldton break-ins

An 18-year-old Geraldton man has been arrested over a string of break-ins at a storage building in the northwestern Ontario town.

In a written release issued Thursday, OPP said Geraldton's Evac Centre, located on First Avenue, had been broken into several times over the previous months. In each case, the building was damaged and items stolen.

Police reached out to media and the public, seeking to identify a suspect captured in surveillance photos. Police said the public's assistance played a role in the identification of the accused.

The man faces several charges of breaking an entering, and will appear in Geraldton court on June 7.