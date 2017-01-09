The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has declared the gastrointestinal outbreak at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital over, and all restrictions lifted.
The illness affected a number of patients in both the acute and long-term care wards. The outbreak was declared on December 29.
The health unit reminds the public to prevent spreading infections by:
- washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water, or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- staying at home if sick to avoid spreading infections to others