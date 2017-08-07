Thunder Bay, Ont. police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects after a John Street Road gas station was robbed.

Patrol officers attended the Esso on the Run on John Street Road at around 2:50 a.m. on Friday, police said in a news release.

The 20-year-old male victim told police that a male and female arrived at the business via mountain bike wearing clothing that concealed their faces.

The female approached the checkout counter with a knife and demanded money, police said.

After getting the cash, the two suspects cycled away. The clerk was not injured.

The suspects are both described as young adults.

The female was wearing a black and grey hoodie, and the male was wearing a grey hoodie with black pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.