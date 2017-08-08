A 30-year-old woman is dead and a 34-year-old man has been charged with murder after a reported incident in Wapekeka First Nation on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Church Road Sunday around 10:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police stated in a written release issued Tuesday morning, where they found the woman, identified as Rosalyn Boyce of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, already dead.

Wapekeka is about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

Jeffrey Gary Winter, a resident of Wapekeka, was subsequently charged with second degree murder, police said. He was taken into custody and is expected in court August 11.

A post-mortem is scheduled in Toronto on Wednesday.

Anyone with further information related to the investigation is being asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.