Charges originally laid by Ontario Provincial Police against a Thunder Bay man in a 2017 fatal collision on Highway 61 just outside the northwestern Ontario city never made it to a courtroom.

Rachel Legarde, 45, was killed and three others were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision near the highway's bridge over the Kaministiquia River on Jan. 6, 2017.

In February, OPP announced charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm against Gary Walker of Thunder Bay. Walker was 48 at the time.

Those charges, however, were never filed with the court.

OPP Sgt. Shelley Garr confirmed that, sometime after Walker was charged, "the decision was made to not proceed with the charges," adding that call is up to prosecutors and that the OPP "respects and abides by the decisions made by the Crown and the courts."

Garr could not confirm when that decision was made.

The OPP's Thunder Bay detachment told CBC News in October 2017 that the charges were still with the Crown's office and that no future court dates had been set.

In an email to CBC News, the Ministry of the Attorney General stated that the filing of a court information is the responsibility of police, but that the Crown may provide advice.

The province added that the advice is covered by solicitor-client privilege and it won't comment on whether legal advice was asked for or given.