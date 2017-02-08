Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 48-year-old Thunder Bay man in connection with a fatal collision on Highway 61 in January that killed a woman from Fort William First Nation.

Gary Walker has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Rachel Legarde, 45, was killed in the Jan. 6 crash while three others were transported to hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

In a written release issued Wednesday, the OPP said its investigation concluded that a southbound SUV collided with a northbound car, triggering the crash.

The collision closed Highway 61 near the Kaministiquia River Bridge for several hours.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court in April to answer to the charges.