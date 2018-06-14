Northern Ontario First Nation man walks 700 kms to raise awareness for diabetes

A man from Kingfisher Lake First Nation has just wrapped up a 700-kilometre walk to raise awareness for diabetes.

Garry Sugarhead began his trek on May 30 in Pickle Lake, Ont.

He arrived at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Wednesday afternoon.

Sugarhead has done previous walks to draw attention to issues like suicide and problematic drug and alcohol use in remote First Nations.

He chose to focus on diabetes this time, he said, because First Nations people have been devastated by the disease.

"I've seen a lot of friends suffering, and a lot of my friends died," Sugarhead told CBC News. "And a couple of my friends died recently — not too long ago."

More needs to be done to help prevent and treat the disease, he said.

"I believe that with changes such as the creation of walking trails to promote exercise, moving away from processed foods toward our traditional ones and treatment in our communities, we can begin to see relief," he said.