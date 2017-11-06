A 41-year-old man now faces another murder charge in connection with the deaths of two people at a north side Thunder Bay, Ont., home this past summer.

Garnet Loon was charged with second degree murder in July in the death of Robert Lloyd Gray, 50, at a home on Carl Avenue. Gray was originally from Mishkeegogamang First Nation.

Loon appeared in a Thunder Bay court Monday morning where he was also charged with first degree murder in the death of Kory Lee Campbell, 22, at the same residence. Campbell was from Cat Lake First Nation. The two had been living in Thunder Bay, police said.

Kailee Loon, 19, was also charged in July with second degree murder in connection with Gray's death.

The accused and the victims knew each other, according to police.

Garnet and Kailee Loon remain in custody.