An amateur gardener and blogger in Thunder Bay says gardeners in town have been struggling with this year's growing season.

Pam Tallon says some members of her local Facebook gardening community called last week's frost a "mercy kill after a pitiful season."

Tallon says our extra long wet season and lack of heat has stunted the growth of heat-loving plants like corn and tomatoes.

But she says, it wasn't a total bust. Cold crops are doing great.

On the bright side cold weather crops like radishes, spinach and broccoli have been doing great this year. (Pam Tallon/Facebook)

"The radishes I've had have come out the size of small beets. Spinach and different things that love the cold have been doing really well. So people should have some good peas. People should have some good ... anything that likes it cold."

Tallon says people waiting for their vegetables to ripen can try building makeshift greenhouses with chairs and plastic to keep their crops warmer.

Or, she says, they could make fried green tomatoes.