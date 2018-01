The City of Thunder Bay is reminding residents not to pile garbage or recycling on snow banks, as city employees are not allowed to climb up to retrieve them on collection days.

In a media release, the city said putting garbage or recycling on snow banks "poses dangers to both residents and waste collection crews."

Ideally, the city said, waste and recycling should be placed at the end of the driveway, a foot or two from the road, where they'll be visible to collection crews.