City Hall in Thunder Bay, Ont., is reminding residents not to put waste and recycling bags on snowbanks during collection days.

Waste on snowbanks poses dangers to both residents and waste collection crews, the city says, and crews are not permitted to climb snowbanks to collect items.

The city suggests that waste and recycling bags be placed at the end of the driveway, about a metre from the road, where they will be visible to the crews.

For more information on waste collection contact the city's waste and recycling services at 625-3851.