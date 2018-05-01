Fire destroys north-side Thunder Bay garage

The cause of a fire that destroyed a north-side garage Monday morning in Thunder Bay, Ont., is under investigation, the city's fire department said.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said firefighters were dispatched to a home on Moore Avenue at about 9:15 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found a garage at the rear of the property engulfed in flames, a news release stated.

The fire was brought under control quickly, fire officials said, and an ambulance was sent to the scene to treat the property owner for smoke inhalation.

There were no other injuries, the fire department said.

The garage suffered major damage.