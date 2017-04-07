Residents of the Fort William First Nation will head to the polls this weekend to cast votes in the community's 2017 election.

Four names are on the ballot for chief, including incumbent Peter Collins, who is seeking his second consecutive term. Other candidates are Leo Bannon, Walter Bannon and Kyle Maclaurin.

A list of 33 candidates are in the running for 12 councillor positions in the First Nation, which is adjacent to the City of Thunder Bay.

Those voted into office in Saturday's election will serve a two-year term.

Voting takes place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fort William First Nation Community Centre.