Cyclists in northwestern Ontario will soon be able to enjoy more bike lanes in Thunder Bay and Nipigon thanks to Ontario's Climate Change Action Plan.

On Wednesday, December 20, MPP for Thunder Bay - Superior North, Michael Gravelle announced in a media statement that Thunder Bay will receive $888,392 and Nipigon will receive $25,000 to build more bike lanes and other cycling infrastructure.

"This funding will ensure a safer transportation option to encourage more cycling in our community," Gravelle said.

The investment, which is part of Ontario's Climate Change Action Plan, is funded by proceeds from the province's cap on pollution and carbon market.

By building more bike lanes in northwestern Ontario, officials hope to encourage residents to cycle more often as a means of transportation and build a healthier planet for future generations.