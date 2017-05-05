Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Grant Fuhr and Thunder Bay, Ont.-born St. Louis Blues goaltender Carter Hutton will both be in Thunder Bay this summer for the Staal Foundation Open, the annual charity golf tournament hosted by Thunder Bay hockey family, the Staals.
Event organizers unveiled a partial line-up of celebrity players Friday morning.
The four-year-old tournament, which takes place July 10-16, previously announced that National Hockey League great Bobby Orr would also be returning for another round.
Joining Orr, Fuhr and Hutton are:
- Windsor Spitfires associate coach Trevor Letowski, who previously played in the NHL for Phoenix, Vancouver, Columbus, and Carolina.
- Former Calgary Flame and Toronto Maple Leaf Trevor Kidd, who was a first round draft pick in the NHL in 1990.
- Vancouver Canucks director of player development Ryan Johnson, who previously played for the Florida Panthers and the St. Louis Blues.
- Former Nashville Predator Greg Johnson.
The players will also join the four Staal brothers on Team Staal in the Fountain Tire Summer Classic, a massive road hockey game that kicks off the week's events, and in the Fix Auto Celebrity Pro-am, a one-day golf game that pairs the celebrities with tournament sponsors.
Both games are being held at Whitewater Golf Club on Monday, July 10, with funds raised supporting the Northern Cancer Fund and Camp Quality.
