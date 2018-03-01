An 18-year-old Manitoba man is facing charges after a reported fuel theft in Thunder Bay.

OPP said they were called to a business on Highway 102 at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, with a report of fuel being stolen.

Officers later found the suspect vehicle on Highway 17, east of Raith, police said. They checked the licence plate and discovered the truck had been stolen from Manitoba. The driver was subsequently arrested without incident.

The driver — who police said is from Altona, Man. — was turned over to Thunder Bay police and held in custody pending a court appearance.

He's facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of probation.