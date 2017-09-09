Protein power balls, blueberry bannock, wild rice and fresh fruit smoothies: Delaney Arena in Thunder Bay, Ont. is serving up health food choices this fall.

The Fuel Shop Canteen, a partnership between the City of Thunder Bay, Healthy Kids Community Challenge, and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), opens at the arena on Saturday, Sept. 9.

In a media release, the city said the goal of the initiative is to promote and provide healthy food to Thunder Bay's children and their families.

"We all want our kids to grow-up healthy. Our current food environment, with readily available, heavily marketed foods makes it hard for families to eat healthy," said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health with the TBDHU. "This exciting initiative aims to create healthy food environments in places where children go to be active."

Free public skate

The canteen is being launched on a three-month pilot basis, the city said in a media release. If the response is strong enough, it may expand to other recreation centres in the city.

To mark the canteen's opening, a free public skate with the Healthy Kids super heroes will take place at Delaney Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Free samples from the new menu will also be available.