A newly-signed friendship agreement between two northwestern Ontario Indigenous communities, the Thunder Bay Police Service and the City of Thunder Bay is a "positive step," the chief of North Caribou Lake First Nation said Friday.

The agreement will see the four parties work together on community development, public safety, anti-racism, education, and social and cultural awareness, a joint news release said.

The discussions that led to Friday's agreement sprung from a prayer walk in Thunder Bay in June that Dinah Kanate, the chief of North Caribou Lake helped organize. It honoured the lives of Tammy Keeash, a 17-year-old from the northern community, and Josiah Begg, a 14-year-old from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug. The bodies of both teens were found in the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway in May.

"I hope what we did today is a positive step in the right direction to make it better for the children we send out here to get their education," Kanate told CBC News after the signing, which took place at Fort William First Nation.

Also signing were Fort William First Nation (FWFN) Chief Peter Collins, Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs, Thunder Bay acting police chief Sylvie Hauth and police services board vice-chair Brian McKinnon.

Kanate said the signing, for her, was another way to remember Keeash. Her body was found in the floodway near Chapples Park just before 9 p.m. on May 7.

Thunder Bay police acting chief Sylvie Hauth presented North Caribou Lake Chief Dinah Kanate with a Thunder Bay Police Service flag on Friday. (Matt Prokopchuk/CBC)

"In my head, I didn't want to tarnish [her memory] through hate and anger," she said. "I wanted to remember her as the young lady she was starting to become."

"It's a great honour for us to be part of the agreement," Hauth told CBC News. "For us, it really formalizes the process. We've already started in terms of building those relationships and reaching out ... to ensure that we have mechanisms in place, and those partnerships."

'Much work' to do

Students from northern communities began arriving in Thunder Bay in late August for the new school year, some as young as 13 and leaving home for the first time, a joint release issued in conjunction with the signing stated.

Most northern Indigenous community schools only go to Grade 8, and students are required to leave for high school.

"It's very important for all of us, not only the city but the police of Thunder Bay to all be a part of this agreement because at the end of the day we all have to keep [youth] safe and we all have to work to keep them moving in the right direction," said Collins.

Protecting Indigenous youth is the main purpose of the agreement but is not the only focus, he added.

Officials with the city, including Hobbs, said they hope this is the first of many agreements with individual communities.