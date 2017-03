You may need an extra few minutes to scrape this morning in Thunder Bay with a freezing rain warning in effect. (Shutterstock/Olaf Naami)

Thunder Bay is under a freezing rain warning.

Environment Canada is predicting that freezing rain, approaching from Western Lake Superior, will arrive near noon today.

But it could arrive sooner, as temperatures hover near or slightly below 0 C.

The freezing rain will end this evening, the forecast predicts.

But surfaces like highways, roads and sidewalks could stay icy. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination.