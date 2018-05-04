Free e-waste collection runs Saturday in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay residents with unwanted electronic waste, old tires and used clothing can dispose of them for free this weekend.

The annual free e-waste collection runs Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gateway Casino Thunder Bay parking lot.

This year, unwanted electronics — including televisions, monitors, computers, telephones, printers, cell phones, cameras and home theatre devices — will be accepted, as will passenger tires and textiles, including clothing.

In a media release, EcoSuperior said e-waste includes toxic chemicals like mercury, arsenic and lead, and the Thunder Bay landfill isn't designed to contain them. That could result in the toxic chemicals leaching into nearby water supplies.

Tires will be recycled into products like landscape tiles, playground surfacing and athletic flooring, while disposed of clothing will either be re-sold in partnership with the Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy, or recycled.

The annual e-waste collection has been running since 2010, and has diverted more than 100,000 pounds of e-waste from local landfills, EcoSuperior said.