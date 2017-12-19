Parks Canada's locations across the country represent the best that this country has to offer, which is why for 2018 the government of Canada has decided to provide free admission to all Parks Canada's sites for youth 17 years of age and younger.

"By encouraging young Canadians to visit these national treasures, we will help inspire the next generation of stewards for Canada's protected places," said Catherine McKenna, the minister of environment and climate change and minister responsible for Parks Canada.

By making admission free for youth under 17, families are encouraged to get out and connect with nature so that children can get the opportunity to better understand the urgent need to protect and maintain protected areas, Parks Canada said in a release.

In 2017, as a way to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, all Parks Canada's locations were free to everyone in Canada.

Although admission is not free for adults and seniors in the upcoming new year, officials said many of Parks Canada's sites will be hosting a number of new and memorable events and services.

For example, Pukaskwa National Park — located about 314 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, Ont.— will offer five brand-new rustic cabin style units, known as oTENTiks, which will be fully pet friendly and equipped with a wood stove.

Paddlers will once again be able to enjoy the Parade of Paddles event at the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic site, and visitors can also take part in helping to clean up the shoreline of Lake Superior through the Shoreline Cleanup event.

For families who are interested in taking advantage of this year's free admission for youth under 17, Parks Canada Discovery Passes are now available through the Parks Canada website, along with detailed information on how families can plan for their trip.