Friends and family of a beloved Indigenous elder will pay tribute to her this weekend in Thunder Bay.

Freda McDonald died on New Years Day at the age of 85.

McDonald served on the city's Elders Advisory Council and was a member of the Medicine Wheel Spirit Singers.

She also spent 20 years as a Native Cultural Worker at the former Old Fort William, which is now called Fort William Historical Park, according to her biography on the singers' web site.

In 1994, she was featured on the cover of Canadian Geographic.

Beatrice Twance-Hynes worked with McDonald on the advisory council and in the singing group and said her friend was a special person who will be fondly remembered.

'She touched the lives of so many people'

"She was a beautiful person, a strong person. She shared so much with us: the language, her teachings, the medicine, smudging, offering the tobacco. A lot of teachings she shared, like bundles, rattles, drum making. There's so much," Twance-Hynes said.

"She touched the lives of so many people."

McDonald was born April 26, 1932 on the Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba, according to her obituary.

It was an era when residential schools were widespread and when First Nations people were denied the right to vote unless they gave up their status.

McDonald coped with oppression to become the gentle, humble person she was by being true to herself as an Anishnabe person and knowing her strengths, Twance-Hynes said.

That kindness and gentleness was the reason McDonald was held in such high esteem, she added.

'She's now in the spirit world'

Twance-Hynes recalled meeting McDonald during her time at Old Fort William but said they really got to know each other around 1999, when Twance-Hynes received her drum.

Several women, including McDonald, would meet to drum, she said, and each of those sessions would begin with a smudging ceremony and a prayer.

One day, McDonald took tobacco out and placed it by a tree, Twance-Hynes recalled, so she asked her what she was doing.

McDonald explained that they were learning a new song and learning teachings, she said.

"So that's what I do now," Twance-Hynes said. "Whenever I use my drum, I always put my tobacco out. And that's what I did this morning also."

"And I acknowledged Freda, because she's now in the spirit world, and she's going to be my special angel watching over me and guarding a lot of us."

A traditional ceremony to honour McDonald was scheduled for Friday evening with funeral services to follow Saturday.