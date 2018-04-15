Skip to Main Content
The Foundry, restaurant and bar, caught fire Saturday with light damage

The Foundry, restaurant and bar, caught fire Saturday with light damage

The Foundry, a restaurant and bar located in Thunder Bay's north core, sustained light damage after a fire broke out in its basement early Saturday morning, the city fire department said.

The restaurant and bar located in the north core was reported to be on fire by a pedestrian walking by the building. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

The Foundry, a restaurant and bar in Thunder Bay's north core, was damaged lightly after a fire broke out in the basement early Saturday morning. 

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a media release that a pedestrian passing the restaurant at around 4:20 a.m. heard an alarm and saw smoke coming from inside the building before calling 911.

Firefighters entered the restaurant through a front window and used a thermal imaging camera to navigate through the smoke.

Crews discovered a laundry hamper with clothing and rags in the basement, which ignited and activated the alarm. However, the cause of the fire is not yet clear.

The fire was contained to the immediate area and caused damage to the ceiling and side wall. Damage to the restaurant's interior is considered light.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The fire department said a Ministry of Health officer attended the scene to ensure any food-related issues were handled properly.

