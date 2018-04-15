The Foundry, a restaurant and bar in Thunder Bay's north core, was damaged lightly after a fire broke out in the basement early Saturday morning.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a media release that a pedestrian passing the restaurant at around 4:20 a.m. heard an alarm and saw smoke coming from inside the building before calling 911.

Firefighters entered the restaurant through a front window and used a thermal imaging camera to navigate through the smoke.

Crews discovered a laundry hamper with clothing and rags in the basement, which ignited and activated the alarm. However, the cause of the fire is not yet clear.

The fire was contained to the immediate area and caused damage to the ceiling and side wall. Damage to the restaurant's interior is considered light.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The fire department said a Ministry of Health officer attended the scene to ensure any food-related issues were handled properly.