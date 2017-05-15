A Toronto man is trying to track down the owners of a memory card he found in northwestern Ontario, containing nearly 200 photographs.

Kevin Proulx spotted the card on a recent trip to Terrace Bay, a community located on the north shore of Lake Superior, east of Thunder Bay, Ont.

While snapping some photos at Aguasabon Falls, he spotted something blue, beneath the planks of a viewing platform.

"Out of the corner of my eye I spotted what looked like — and it turns out it was — it was a little Lexar camera memory card kind of buried in the mud," he said.

"It was covered in mud and looked like it had been there for awhile."

Kevin Proulx says the memory card he found was damaged and muddy. He used silica gel to draw out the moisture. (Kevin Proulx)

Proulx, a "semi-pro" photographer himself, decided to bring the card home and clean it up.

It was in rough shape, he said, so he was surprised at how many family photos he was able to recover.

The photograph he found the most striking shows a woman embracing another, older woman in a hospital bed.

Proulx said he's sure that someone would want it back.

"They're probably devastated that they lost this card," he said.

Unfortunately, Proulx said the photos contain no solid clues as to where the family might live.

There are photos are from the Terrace Bay area, and others appear to be set in Florida and Alabama, he said. Some photos show a couple with three young boys. Some of the photos show boats with Florida registration numbers, he said.

If the camera date was set properly, Proulx said the most recent photos were from 2008.

While attempts to spread the word about the missing photos on social media have so far been unsuccessful, Proulx said he's still hopeful that someone will hear about the find, and come forward to claim the card.

"I think it would be really cool to find them. They'd probably be really shocked that someone found their card," he said.