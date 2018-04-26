Hunter shoots at deer, other hunter fears for safety

A hunter from Fort Frances, Ont. has pleaded guilty and has been fined a total of $2800 for careless hunting and trespassing.

Conservation officers said the man was hunting on Bolen Road near Barwick, Ont. when he saw three deer in a field on private property.

While standing on the side of the road, the Fort Frances hunter fired his rifle three times at the deer, in the direction of another hunter who was sitting in a tree-stand.

According to a written statement issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry on Thursday, the nearby hunter feared for his safety and was able to relay the information to conservation officers through a third party.

An investigation revealed that the Fort Frances hunter did not have the landowner's permission to hunt on the property.

The hunter was fined $2000 for careless hunting and $800 for trespassing.

He will have to complete 50 hours of community service work and is suspended from hunting for three years.