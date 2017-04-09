Fort William First Nation has re-elected chief Peter Collins for another two-year term.

Collins earned 430 votes in Saturday's election, more than double his nearest competitor, Kyle MacLaurin, who received 189 votes.

Leo Jiggs Bannon Sr. placed third with 96 votes, and Wally Bannon was fourth with 44.

Collins told CBC he believes he was returned to office because of his "hard work and determination about making our community healthy ... bringing more jobs into the organization."

Collins said his priorities for his next term include shepherding the First Nation's land claim agreement with the federal government through its final stages and finding resources for a new bridge between the First Nation and the city of Thunder Bay.

He also aims to work with the community to create a new constitution, he said, and to look into the possibility of extending the terms of office for the chief and council to four years from two so that more work can get done without interruption.

In addition to re-electing Collins, Fort William First Nation band members elected 12 councillors. They are Sherry Pelletier, Jenny Charlie, Kyle MacLaurin, Phil Pelletier, Michele Solomon, Tony Collins, Catherine McKenzie, Leo Bannon Jr., Leo Bannon Sr., Valerie Chapman, Murray Pelletier and Yvette Greenwald.