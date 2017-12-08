Indigenous students from Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation filled the Fort William First Nation community centre Friday.

The community was putting on a job fair with about 30 booths on everything from police work, to social services, trades programs and colleges.

"It's a good opportunity for us," said Claudia Kataquapit, a Grade 9 student from Churchill high school in Thunder Bay.

"Especially from Grades 9 to 12 we're going to need it, since they always make us choose before we actually leave high school," she said.

Kataquapit said she is considering the army after visiting their booth, something she never considered before today.

The job fair included guest speaker Stan Wesley, a youth panel, speed mentoring and an industry fashion show. (Ken Ogima )

Andrew Chechoo, in Grade 12, said he wants to go to Confederation College for automotive mechanics but is looking at construction options as a back up.

"It's pretty cool to talk to people in their workforce to see something I haven't learned yet," said Chechoo.

The job fair included guest national speaker Stan Wesley, who was the master of ceremonies for the event, as well as a youth panel, speed mentoring and an industry fashion show.

"We want to give them that insight of what it's going to take to get to that goal [if] they want to be a participant in one of these work places," said Peter Collins, Chief of Fort William First Nation.

He hopes that the fair helps inspire Indigenous youth and shows them the opportunities they have in front of them.