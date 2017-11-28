A new harm reduction service is available in Fort William First Nation (FWFN).

Chief Peter Collins signed a memorandum of understanding with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit Monday. The partnership will provide resources from the Superior Points Harm Reduction Program to help people suffering from drug addiction in the community, located just south of Thunder Bay.

"It's needed badly and a lot of the work we have to do is needed badly because of the state that we're in," said Collins.

Three young men in the community recently died from overdose.

"It's a tragic moment in our community, but we have to continue to work and try and create a safer environment," said Collins.

Program provides supplies, information

The new partnership has been in the work for the past nine years, but is now providing resources for people suffering from drug addictions at the Fort William Health Centre. The program will offer needle distribution and recovery, safe inhalation kits for those who smoke crack, as well as Naloxone kits, with training on how to use them and how to prevent overdoses.

"Harm reduction is a really key component of addressing any issues related to drugs or substance use," said Janet DeMile, Medical Officer of Health with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

The community will establish a fixed harm reduction site at the Fort William Health Centre, where supplies can be accessed. It will be different from a safe injection site, because the supplies will be distributed to people in need to take home with them rather than use at the centre.

"One of the keys to successful harm reduction is access and this is what it's allowing us to do," Rick Thompson, outreach worker with Superior Points.

According to DeMile, drug users are at higher risk of attracting other illness such as bacteria infections, and this will help prevent those kinds of harms. This also gives people a place to access resources if they choose to get help by reducing the stigma associated with being a drug user that often prevents people from accessing tools, said DeMile.

"This is the preliminary stages of a much bigger action plan that Fort William is going to be working on," said Loretta Collins, addictions worker for Fort William First Nation.