The owner of Hub Bazaar, Lori Paras of Thunder Bay, Ont., got a big surprise when she opened her municipal tax bill this year: fees to her business improvement association were up more than 50 per cent.

"I was shocked," she said.

But representatives of the Fort William Business District say it was all just a big misunderstanding.

The organization had increased next year's budget by $24,000 because it believed the City of Thunder Bay was chipping in the extra funds to support the Business Improvement Area's (BIA) facade improvement program, said Aldo Ruberto, who represents the city on the BIA's board.

Instead, he explained, the city billed the BIA's members for an equivalent amount, in keeping with its conventional 50/50 funding formula.

Turnover in the business district's staff and board members at the time of the request might have contributed to the confusion, Ruberto said.

The BIA has submitted a revised budget to city council which would keep member contributions at previous years' levels.

City council will vote on that budget at its Dec. 18 meeting.

Meanwhile, the BIA will rethink its spending for next year and will look at requesting funds from the city for special projects, Ruberto said.

"Now we know that other business areas have received that extra funding, and we'd like to apply to do the same," he said, citing the Waterfront BIA's seagull control program as an example.

Paras is very pleased that the fee hike is on its way to being reversed, she said.

"Not just for myself but for all the property owners," she added. "We have not seen a revitalization. We have not seen a comeback. So to have that extra levy added, you know, was hard on these property owners."

