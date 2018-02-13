The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) has charged two people after reportedly seizing a dozen firearms at Fort Severn First Nation last week.

In a media release, NAPS said officers with its guns and gangs unit, the emergency response unit and Fort Severn detachment executed a search warrant in the First Nation — which is located about 850 kilometres north of Thunder Bay — on Friday, Feb. 9.

Police would not confirm where, specifically, in the community the firearms were seized.

In addition to the 12 firearms, police also said they seized ammunition.

Two men are facing firearms-related charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of firearms and ammunition.

Police also wouldn't confirm how old the accused are or whether or not they're Fort Severn residents.

Both appeared in Kenora court on Feb. 10.