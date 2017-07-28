A 33-year-old Fort Severn First Nation woman is facing drug trafficking charges after Nishnawbe Aski police said they seized Ritalin and Suboxone at the community's airport.

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to the airport where they found the drugs and charged the woman with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service stated in a written release issued on Friday.

The drugs have, what police called, a "northern street value" of $5,765.

The woman charged has been released with conditions, police said, and will be back in court in Fort Severn in November.

Fort Severn is located about 850 km north of Thunder Bay, Ont.