Assault investigation leads to weapons, drug seizure: Fort Frances OPP

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Fort Frances, Ont. say they have charged a 33-year-old man with multiple weapons and drug charges after an investigation into an alleged assault with a weapon.

Police said as part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a local Fort Frances hotel room. In the room, officers located a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, cash and a number of weapons.

A 33-year-old man from Fort Frances has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on May 22.