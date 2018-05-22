Skip to Main Content
Assault investigation leads to weapons, drug seizure: Fort Frances OPP

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Fort Frances, Ont. say they have charged a 33-year-old man with multiple weapons and drug charges after an investigation into an alleged assault with a weapon.

A search warrant was executed at a Fort Frances hotel room

OPP in Fort Frances, Ont. have charged a 33-year-old man with multiple weapons and drug offences after searching a local hotel room, with warrant in hand. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Police said as part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a local Fort Frances hotel room. In the room, officers located a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, cash and a number of weapons.

A 33-year-old man from Fort Frances has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on May 22.

