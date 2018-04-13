MNRF fines Fort Frances man $2K for trapping violations

Conservation officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have fined a Fort Frances, Ont. man $2500 for failing to comply with the conditions of his trapping licence.

According to a written statement on Friday, officers investigated the man's trapping activities for his registered trap-line, located north of Fort Frances.

During the investigation, officers found that he had failed to meet the conditions of his license in regards to the harvesting of beaver and did not trap any fur-bearing animals during this time period.

Officers said the man pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with his trapping licence on April 4.