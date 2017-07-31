Ontario Provincial Police say they've charged a man with stunt driving, suspended his license and impounded his company vehicle following Sunday evening traffic patrols.

Rainy River District OPP officers were conducting general patrols on Kings Highway 71 in Chapple Township at around 9:15 p.m. when an officer observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, police said in a news release.

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with stunt driving.

His driving privilege was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle, which belonged to his employer, was also impounded for the same length of time.

He is to attend Fort Frances court on Sept. 15 to answer to the charge.