Two men were sent to hospital with injuries after their snowmobile collided with a parked pickup truck in Fort Frances late Tuesday night.
Provincial police said that the two men were riding the snowmobile on 2nd Street East when the collision occurred. Both men were ejected from the snowmobile.
Fort Frances OPP said the extent of the men's injuries are currently unknown, but are investigating the accident.
Police said further updates are expected.
A previous version of this story reported the collision took place in the community of Rainy River. In fact, it occurred in Fort Frances.Dec 28, 2016 2:48 PM ET