A project to beautify the first thing tourists see when entering Canada at the Fort Frances border crossing appears to have hit a roadblock.

Joanne Ogden was spearheading a local group that wanted Resolute Forest Products to fix or repaint the wall of a vacant mill building on the Canadian side of the International Bridge. The sight for visitors crossing the border into Canada is not pleasant, she said.

"They (Resolute) said they had other plans that were going to be released within three months, thereabouts," she said of why the company told her the plan couldn't go ahead. "But in the interim, they've got to do something about the crappy, crumbling, discoloured [scene] that we drive into."

Drivers crossing from the United States into Canada at the border essentially drive from one paper mill property to another, separated by the bridge that crosses the Rainy River. The mill in Fort Frances shut down in 2014 and the property has deteriorated since.

Ogden wanted to see the side of one of the mill buildings turned into a mural that represented northwestern Ontario.

The idea even enjoyed the support of contacts with Resolute that Ogden said she has at the local level, and even part way up the corporate ladder, she said. When the idea filtered up closer to the top of the company, that's when she was told the project couldn't happen.

Fort Frances resident Joanne Ogden was trying to spearhead efforts to make the view at the International Bridge border crossing a little more pleasant when entering Canada. (Jeff Walters / CBC)

Officials with Resolute confirmed that, though "well-intentioned," the idea is "not possible."

"Resolute has made a significant and good faith effort over the past three years to find a successor owner/operator for the Fort Frances pulp mill and paper mill site," spokesperson Seth Kursman said in an email to CBC News.

"At this juncture, the company has begun to explore other options that would see the site being redeployed in a positive manner relative to both economic and social use," he continued, adding that the company hopes to announce something more definitive in the "coming months."

Resolute recognizes that the site cannot remain in its current state -Company spokesperson Seth Kursman

"Resolute recognizes that the site cannot remain in its current state and is working working towards an outcome that will address this," Kursman added.

Even though the idea for a mural doesn't appear to be going anywhere at this point, Ogden said the support from the community has been tremendous.

"It just goes to show one small voice ... can do a lot, bring a lot of people together," she said. "There was a little bit of negativity about Resolute and their past history in Fort Frances ... and I just said 'there's no place for that here, that is not what this is about.'"

Ogden estimated that at least a couple hundred people offered services, help and money to the project.

"It could have moved forward very, very quickly but unfortunately it's kind of at a stall," she said.