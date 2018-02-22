Officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say they have fined a Wisconsin man for importing live bait to Fort Frances, Ont. in the summer of 2017.

According to a media statement on Thursday, on June 6, 2017 Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Fort Frances port of entry contacted the Wisconsin man and conducted a secondary inspection of his vehicle.

Officials said during the inspection officers located a cooler and found one dozen live leeches in each of the two containers that were marked as worms.

Conservation officers from the ministry determined that the Wisconsin man was on his way to a fly-in fishing trip north of Fort Frances.

He pleaded guilty on Feb 16, 2018 and has been fined $1,500 for illegally bringing live leeches into Ontario for use as bait.

Officials at the ministry would like to remind the public that importing live organisms can threaten the aquatic ecosystem by introducing invasive species and transmitting pathogens such as parasites, viruses and bacteria not native to Ontario.