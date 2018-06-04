Police lay charges after 2016 fatal car collision near Fort Frances, Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances say they have arrested a 28-year-old woman after a fatal vehicle collision that occurred on Development Road in Chapple Township on May 15, 2016.
25 year old Marcella Jourdain died at the scene on May 15, 2016
The collision took the life of 25-year-old Marcella Jourdain. Police stated in a written release Friday that Jourdain was a passenger in the vehicle, when it entered the ditch and struck a hydro pole more than two years ago.
Police said they have charged a 28-year-old woman with multiple offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
The accused appeared in court on Friday, June 1, 2018, police said.