Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances have arrested a 28-year-old woman after a fatal vehicle collision that occurred on Development Road in Chapple Township on May 15, 2016.

The collision took the life of 25-year-old Marcella Jourdain. Police stated in a written release Friday that Jourdain was a passenger in the vehicle, when it entered the ditch and struck a hydro pole more than two years ago.

Police said they have charged a 28-year-old woman with multiple offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The accused appeared in court on Friday, June 1, 2018, police said.