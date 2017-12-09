While most students join a sports team, volunteer for the school paper or play in the band for extracurricular activities, a teacher in Fort Frances, Ont. is hoping to change it up with the first ever high school fishing club in northwestern Ontario.

Jason Cain said he initially got the idea from an organizer of a high school fishing club in the United States when he went to Minnesota for a careers workshop.

From there, coupled with the amount of interest he was getting from his students back home, he said he decided to bring the idea back to his school in Fort Frances.

Cain says high school fishing clubs are popular in the United States with about 20,000 students involved.

"The idea here is that throughout some learning [and] through some meetings, they'll learn a little bit more about the fishing industry," Cain said.

And come open-water season Cain said students will get a chance to "actually [get] in a boat, fishing competitively against their peers and maybe other students as well."

He hopes to get all the students who are interested registered hopefully before the Christmas break so that come the "new year [they can] start meeting on a weekly basis ... and teach them more about the sports fishing industry."

"Once [students] are signed up ... a boat captain drives the boat and when they get to where they want to fish, the students basically control it from there," Cain said.

Cain says once open-water season starts, students will get a chance to go out on a boat and fish competitvely with their peers or other students. (Jason Cain / Facebook)

"The whole idea is education through fishing," Cain said, so "I'm looking at getting these kids into when and where to use different lures and techniques, learn about different water types ... [and] even getting into writing sports articles," Cain said.

Since the club is still at its organizing stages, anyone interested in getting involved or lending a helping hand can contact Cain on Facebook.