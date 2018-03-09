Ontario Provincial Police officers in Fort Frances, Ont., have arrested and charged three individuals with multiple firearm and drug related offences.

According to a written statement on Friday, officers were involved in an investigation into drug and firearm related offences in the early evening of Thursday, March 8.

Police said that investigation led them to a high-risk traffic stop in the 200 block of Scott Street in the town of Fort Frances.

Three individuals were charged with multiple offences including three counts of possession of a weapon and possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

The individuals who were arrested are scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on Friday.