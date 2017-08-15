OPP are investigating a pair of residential break-ins in Fort Frances.

Rainy River OPP is asking for the public's help as they investigate two residential break-ins in Fort Frances last week.

Police said in a media release the break-ins occurred in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10. Both homes are located close to each other, in the Third Street East and Pactin Avenue area of Fort Frances.

In each case, the occupants realized the break-in had occurred when they woke up later Thursday morning.

Few other details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP's Provincial Communications Center at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.