Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be booming this weekend. Literally.

The fort is set to host its inaugural Karnival on the Kam event, and part of that will be what organizers are calling Canada's largest fireworks display.

The show is being organized by Montreal's Royal Pyrotechnie, and project manager Alain Bouthillier says it will use 400 large-calibre fireworks shells, the largest of which will reach 1,200 feet before exploding; the effect will be about 1,000 feet wide.

"They're between eight inch and 12 inch," Bouthillier said of the shells. "They're the largest shells authorized in Canada."

"This is a first in Canada. You'll never see that, I think, again for a long time."

Fort's history in spotlight

He said the show will be about 25 minutes long, and include music and narration, telling the story of the fort's history.

"The show is going to be in five acts," Bouthillier said. "We are trying to convey what we feel the history of the fort is all about."

The fireworks themselves will be launched from three sites at the fort: a trail along the Kaministiquia River (450 metres of trail will be used), scaffolding in the farm area, and the palisades.

Larger than Canada Day

Royal Pyrotechnie, which has been doing fireworks displays since 1966, also did the fireworks show for this year's Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa.

Bouthillier said Friday's show at the fort will be larger than that.

'We have a lot more product here than in Ottawa," he said. "We have 12,300 pounds of explosives on site."

The Karnival on the Kam fireworks display is scheduled to take place at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 21.