Ontario has brought firefighting resources in from out-of-province in an effort to keep up with a volatile forest fire situation, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said.

Forty-seven new fires were reported in the region over the weekend, bringing the total to 155. The ministry said the majority of new fires were the result of lightning strikes, however a few were human-caused.

The fires caused officials in Nibinamik First Nation, which is located about 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, to transport residents to Kapuskasing, the ministry said, adding that issues with smoke and a power outage were the main concerns.

Four fires were burning in close proximity to Nibinamik as of Sunday evening and fire crews remain in the community.

A smoke column was visible from the Trans-Canada Highway and Nipigon as a forest fire burned in the Kama Hill area on the weekend. (Submitted/MNRF)

Nibinamik isn't the only northern community directly threatened by nearby forest fires: fire management resources are also in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Deer Lake, Wunnumin Lake, Eabametoong, Neskantaga and Sandy Lake, the ministry said.

Further south, a fire in the Kama Hill area is causing smoky conditions along the Trans-Canada Highway north of Nipigon. The ministry warned travelers of reduced visibility overnight Sunday, but said conditions should improve Monday morning.

The community of Armstrong, about 250 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, was also under a heavy smoke haze on August 13 due to northern fires, but there are no fires in close proximity, the ministry said.

Two CL-415 water bombers from Quebec are being used in the northwest to help combat the fires, ministry officials said, adding that another aircraft — capable of both transport and firefighting — is also in the region from Minnesota.

Firefighters from northeastern Ontario have also reportedly been deployed to the region.

The ministry said the fire situation will likely remain volatile for several days due to hot and windy conditions, as well as a pattern of lightning strikes. Southern parts of the northwest are expected to see rain, but more lightning is also expected.

The ministry said the region's active fires are expected to grow in size over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Ontario continues to support British Columbia in that province's forest fire management efforts. Currently, more than 60 Ontario staff are in British Columbia, the ministry said.