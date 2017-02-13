Two campers from Winnipeg will be facing a total of $7,000 in fines after an island in a northwestern Ontario lake went up in smoke.

The two men were paddling through the Kenora, Ont. district backcountry in May 2016, and set up camp on a small island on Bain Lake, according to a written release from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry issued Monday.

Bain Lake is northwest of Kenora, near the Manitoba border.

The area was inside a restricted fire zone at the time, but the men built campfires anyway, according to the ministry.

The campfire escaped, burning most of the island. Ministry fire rangers extinguished the blaze with the help of suppression efforts from the air, according to the province.

The two men pleaded guilty in Ontario court in January, and were each fined $500 for starting a fire in a restricted fire zone without a permit. They were also each ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution costs.